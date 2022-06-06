      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 6, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Jun 6, 2022 @ 2:20pm
MVC&R prefer to use the proper tool for each job, and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm claims every tool in the toolbox is being used to bring down gas prices. A mother in Uvalde describes running into Robb Elementary to save her children, and terrorists massacre 50+ Christians in a “vile and satanic” attack on a Nigerian church. Vice President Kamala Harris is handing out mayorships, and Elon Musk threatens to walk away from the Twitter deal. Los Angeles district attorney Gascón helped to get a light sentence for a teen who ran over a mother and her baby, and a new ABC poll is showing bad news for President Biden. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg says gas prices are not set by a dial in the White House, and Al-Qaeda now has a “safe haven” in Afghanistan under Taliban.

Popular Posts
Converse man makes Uvalde-related threat to shoot up schools, arrested
San Antonio man shot several times in front of North side home
Teen driver dead, 6 injured in accident on Northwest side
TxDOT schedules major highway closure in Northeast Bexar County this weekend
14 year old shot and killed during possible home invasion on San Antonio's North side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On