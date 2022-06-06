Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 6, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Jun 6, 2022 @ 2:20pm
MVC&R prefer to use the proper tool for each job, and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm claims every tool in the toolbox is being used to bring down gas prices. A mother in Uvalde describes running into Robb Elementary to save her children, and terrorists massacre 50+ Christians in a “vile and satanic” attack on a Nigerian church. Vice President Kamala Harris is handing out mayorships, and Elon Musk threatens to walk away from the Twitter deal. Los Angeles district attorney Gascón helped to get a light sentence for a teen who ran over a mother and her baby, and a new ABC poll is showing bad news for President Biden. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg says gas prices are not set by a dial in the White House, and Al-Qaeda now has a “safe haven” in Afghanistan under Taliban.
