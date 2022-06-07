Weather Alert
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 7, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Jun 7, 2022 @ 2:19pm
The Boys consist of David and Scott today, since Jamie is out panhandling in order to pay for gasoline. The White House claims everything is being done with all the tools, while an oil and food company billionaire claims it will get worse. MSNBC discusses how democrats can get people to care about January 6th, and New York is moving towards criminalizing speech. More than 82-million COVID vaccine doses have gone to waste, and President Joe Biden claims he produced the strongest economy ever. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is disappointed with democrats over “Latinx” usage, and Joe Scarborough claims the Uvalde shooter’s gun was more powerful than those used in Vietnam.
