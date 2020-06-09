Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 9, 2020
MVC&R set the record straight on many topics. The experts now say that they never said asymptomatic people could transmit the coronavirus. (Even though they did.) Fredo the Faker, aka Chris Cuomo, had a oops moment on his wife Cristina’s yoga video, and no one thinks it was actually an accident. Candace Owens shreds Democrats for their kneeling ‘photo op’, and in Brooklyn seven people are shot within 10 minutes, in separate incidents. Keith Ellison talks about guns and cops, and Daniel Radcliffe responds to J.K. Rowling’s gender tweet. Kobe Bryant’s wife is seeking ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’, in her wrongful death lawsuit.