Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 11, 2021
The Boys can’t understand why the cages along the border are open for kids, but the schools across the country are not. The White House struggles to explain. According to a left-leaning poll, there is broad support for the GOP lead push, to ban biological males from competing in female athletics. Your smart speaker can monitor your health without even touching you, and the governor of California says there will not be a return to normalcy. A sixth accuser has come forward, claiming Governor Andrew Cuomo “aggressively groped” her, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki discusses the allegations. A Netflix series explores the struggle of deciding whether to spend money on a wedding, or a house. There is a bipartisan Senate bill to make Sunday the final time change ever, and a Gallup poll shows people overwhelmingly want their children back in school. A judge reinstates the third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin. Asian Americans are emerging as a strong voice against critical race theory, and a New York City school is encouraging kids to use “inclusive language.”