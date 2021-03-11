      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 11, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Mar 11, 2021 @ 2:16pm
The Boys can’t understand why the cages along the border are open for kids, but the schools across the country are not. The White House struggles to explain. According to a left-leaning poll, there is broad support for the GOP lead push, to ban biological males from competing in female athletics. Your smart speaker can monitor your health without even touching you, and the governor of California says there will not be a return to normalcy. A sixth accuser has come forward, claiming Governor Andrew Cuomo “aggressively groped” her, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki discusses the allegations. A Netflix series explores the struggle of deciding whether to spend money on a wedding, or a house. There is a bipartisan Senate bill to make Sunday the final time change ever, and a Gallup poll shows people overwhelmingly want their children back in school. A judge reinstates the third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin. Asian Americans are emerging as a strong voice against critical race theory, and a New York City school is encouraging kids to use “inclusive language.”

Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas