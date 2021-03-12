Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 12, 2021
MVC&R would like to make big plans for July 4th, but President Biden says he may only allow small groups to gather, and even that in conditional. Jen Psaki dodges a question about Mexico’s President laying blame for the border crisis, at the feet of the Biden administration, and Antifa again sets fire to a federal courthouse, in Portland. A gym in Texas shockingly proves you don’t need the government to tell you what to do, but that did not stop the Today Show from freaking out about the state’s reopening. Demi Lovato is no longer interested in Cis Men, and Megyn Kelly is defending Piers Morgan. Netflix seems to finally be cracking down on password sharing, and Governor Andrew Cuomo says he will not resign, nor will he give in to Cancel Culture. Ryan Fujitani has his weekly Cinema News check in, and in honor of Van Camp’s birthday, The Friday Five — Famous Davids Edition.