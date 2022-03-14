      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 14, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Mar 14, 2022 @ 2:26pm
MVR
The Boys are ready for an end to the outrageous inflation, but the Treasury secretary says we are in for another year of discomfort. Vice President Kamala Harris is talking about the importance of showing people they got what they wanted, and former President Donald Trump is saying it was his personality that kept us out of war. Tom Brady changed his mind about going into retirement, and it was hours after somebody spent more than $500K on Brady’s “last” touchdown ball. A military reserves officer allegedly falsified recommendation letters for Afghans seeking special visas, and ABC News claims “six in ten Americans” want kindergarten teachers to talk about kids’ genitals.

