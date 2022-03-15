      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 15, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Mar 15, 2022 @ 3:00pm
mvr
MVC&R are praying for the family of slain Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed in Ukraine by Russian forces. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claims the administration is still trying to take steps to lower gas prices, yet democrats are divided on whether or not to suspend the federal gas tax. It has been reported that President Vladimir Putin is cracking down on top intelligence, and military officials, because of numerous failures during the invasion of Ukraine. Jussie Smollett’s family is concerned he may be beaten up in jail, and the governor of Mississippi signed a critical race theory ban. A San Antonio school segregated children and showed graphic autopsy photos in a “lesson”, and an NFL quarterback asked why there are pregnant man emojis.

