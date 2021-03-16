Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 16, 2021
MVC&R are focused on herd immunity, but Dr. Anthony Fauci says we should not be. President Biden is sending more feds to the border, so that they can welcome illegals, and he’s planning a massive tax hike. The numbers coming from the border are on track to be the highest in 20 years, and a multimillionaire says he was duped into buying a bunch of stuff by a porn actress. The National Guard from Guam was sent to a Congresswoman’s office for a viral video, and Tinder will allow you to run background checks on dates. Columbia University will be holding separate graduation ceremonies based on race, while these are some of the most popular courses taken online during the pandemic. A teacher in Texas tests positive for COVID, after being vaccinated. An Illinois superintendent tries to silence the community over critical race theory, and a George Floyd Square resident is pleading for help.