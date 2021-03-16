      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 16, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Mar 16, 2021 @ 2:27pm
MVC&R are focused on herd immunity, but Dr. Anthony Fauci says we should not be. President Biden is sending more feds to the border, so that they can welcome illegals, and he’s planning a massive tax hike. The numbers coming from the border are on track to be the highest in 20 years, and a multimillionaire says he was duped into buying a bunch of stuff by a porn actress. The National Guard from Guam was sent to a Congresswoman’s office for a viral video, and Tinder will allow you to run background checks on dates. Columbia University will be holding separate graduation ceremonies based on race, while these are some of the most popular courses taken online during the pandemic. A teacher in Texas tests positive for COVID, after being vaccinated. An Illinois superintendent tries to silence the community over critical race theory, and a George Floyd Square resident is pleading for help.

Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas