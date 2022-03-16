      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 16, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Mar 16, 2022 @ 2:26pm
MVR
The Boys were listening with the rest of the world as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to both Houses of Congress, and President Joe Biden announced that the First Lady’s husband has COVID. Senator Mitt Romney voted against lifting mask mandates for preschool-age children, and the media has united to shift blame for high gas prices from President Biden. President Biden doesn’t know from which state Secretary Jennifer Granholm comes, and the teachers union made a sign to show solidarity with Ukraine, but the Ukrainian flag was upside down. New York Rangers fans booed during Governor Kathy Hochul’s introduction at a game, and USA Today named a transgender Biden administration official as one of its “Women of the Year”.

