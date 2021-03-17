Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 17, 2021
The Boys are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, and reliving the greatest local St. Patrick’s Day news story of all-time. President Joe Biden is now telling migrants not to come, or leave their towns. Former President Trump wants to know why Biden was saying there was no vaccine, and the director for the National Institutes of Health yells at the state of Florida. Jurors in the Chauvin case are dismissed due to the city’s settlement with Floyd’s family, and Joy Behar insists that Antifa does not exist. Teachers have compiled a list of parents that question racial curriculum, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw slams White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for her shameless lies. Candace Owens is suing Cardi B for false claims in a doctored Tweet, and a high school girl and her mom stole the school’s Homecoming Queen election. Only 9% of people will be hitting the bars the St. Paddy’s Day, which is way down from previous years. Florida is booming with Governor Ron DeSantis taking credit, and Wendy Williams had a fun on-air slip.