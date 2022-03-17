      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 17, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Mar 17, 2022 @ 2:23pm
mvr
MVC&R have known it since the war began, and President Joe Biden finally admits that he believes President Putin is a war criminal. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki scrambles to reassign blame for high gas prices, since the White House’s “Putin’s price hike” spin clearly was not working. Jussie Smollett is ordered released from jail after serving less than a week of his five month sentence, and The New York Times wants you to know the Hunter Biden laptop story was legit. Chris Cuomo says his “journalistic integrity” was “unjustifiably smeared” by CNN, and he is asking for $125 million in restitution, while Speaker Nancy Pelosi got annoyed with a reporter for asking about COVID relief money. Thieves stole almost 400 gallons from a North Carolina gas station, and Chick-fil-A could be declared a “public nuisance” in Santa Barbara, California.

