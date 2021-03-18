Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 18, 2021
MVC&R are monitoring the ongoing border crisis. The DHS Secretary told parents not to send their children, but made it clear they will not be sent back if they make it to the border. Julian Castro says calling out the border crisis is racist, and the Biden administration has put a media blackout on coverage of the border chaos. CNN doesn’t think it matters if the massage parlor shootings were an actual hate crime, insisting that it is still a hate crime. The parents of the spa shooting suspect helped authorities capture him, while liberal media desperately needs there to be a link to an anti-Asian sentiment in the country. The governor of Florida says his state will not be funding critical race theory, and Governor Cuomo nursing home order ‘petrified’ a nursing home administrator. Linking COVID with any country is entirely possible, unless the country being linked is China. Millions of Americans will fill out a bracket for March Madness, and Deshaun Watson is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.