Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 18, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Mar 18, 2022 @ 2:18pm
The Boys have had it with the pandemic mandates and directives, but Dr. Anthony Fauci says you need to be open to more lockdowns. Lia Thomas was named an NCAA swimming champion, and Thomas says blocking out critics’ “noise” is the best strategy. MSNBC talks about the “accomplishments” of Lia Thomas, while Stacey Abrams portrays the “President of Earth” in an episode of Star Trek. Liberals really need to be held accountable for their abuse of children during the pandemic, but White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tap dances when talking about the current risks of COVID. Hollywood liberals are demanding Canada shut down its pipeline, and The Spectator looks into the reason so many Americans are unwilling to defend their country. The Friday Five honors the tremendous fight being put up by Ukrainians against Russia – Best Fight Songs.

