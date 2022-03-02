Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 2, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Mar 2, 2022 @ 2:26pm
The Boys were quite impressed with the State of the Union speech, but not the one delivered by President Joe Biden. The speech provided for a lengthy montage of the latest of President Biden’s audible stumbling, and an assassination attempt on President Zelensky failed due to Russian spies. Apple stops all product sales in Russia and restricts state media apps, while a Florida man blames President Putin for his running of a stop sign. While talking about the situation in Ukraine, President Biden says “we stand with the Iranian people”, and a nine-year-old snuck out of his house and boarded a plane without his parents. California is thinking of naming heat waves the same way we name hurricanes, and Chuck Todd blames the right wing echo chamber for the bad economy.
