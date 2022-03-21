      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 21, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Mar 21, 2022 @ 2:24pm
mvr
MVC&R were looking forward to giving Dr. Anthony Fauci some well-deserved noogies at his retirement party, but Dr. Fauci says he doesn’t see changing anything before the pandemic ends. Senator Dick Durbin whined about “unfair attacks” on the Supreme Court nominee, and a UFC star wants to punch Mark Zuckerberg’s head in. The Biden administration is thinking about sending people gas gift cards, which would raise the taxes on oil companies. A swimmer unleashes on the NCAA for allowing a biological male to take her slot, and ESPN takes a protests “don’t say gay” with a moment of silence. Bloomberg wants you to fight inflation by eating less, and letting your dog die, while President Biden will be replacing Vice President Harris in Europe for NATO talks.

Popular Posts
San Antonio couple charged after three children were restrained, locked in cabinets
13-year-old behind the wheel in West Texas crash that killed 9
SAPD identifies three officers involved in Monday's fatal shooting
73-year-old Northwest Side restaurant deemed total loss after early morning fire
UTSA grad student charged in international child porn investigation
Connect With Us Listen To Us On