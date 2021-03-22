Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 22, 2021
MVC&R don’t believe the border is closed, but the Chief of the Department of Homeland Security insists it is. Photos released from the border show hundreds of children huddled together in small rooms, while ABC’s Martha Raddatz confronts DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas. A migrant admits they came to the United States because Joe Biden is President, and Black leaders react to the South Beach curfew, and crackdown. The Biden administration weighs flying migrants to Northern states for processing, and a San Francisco official is in trouble for saying Asians prop up White supremacy. The Biden administration is spending $86 million on hotel rooms for migrants, and the mainstream media slams the administration for secrecy on the border crisis. A former intelligence chief admits UFOs are real, and says we should be talking about them. Plus, a couple bought a school, and turned it into a mansion.