Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 23, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Mar 23, 2022 @ 2:22pm
MVC&R are big fans of all the traits that make women exactly what they are, but SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is incapable of describing what makes women. Joy Reid had a meltdown over GOP senators’ questioning of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and the judge struggles to justify letting a child porn suspect off because he had diplomas. A new book claims “Dr.” Jill Biden hates Vice President Kamala Harris, and the CDC overreported COVID-19 deaths by more than 70K. A mother is silenced at a school board meeting for reading a district-approved book out loud, and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson cannot say when she believes life begins. Russia is not taking nuclear weapons off the table, and the Taliban cancels girls’ higher education despite pledges.
