Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 24, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Mar 24, 2022 @ 2:22pm
mvr
The Boys have never subscribed to QAnon’s theories and beliefs, but CNN believes the questions about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record are an appeal to QAnon. Senator Cory Booker cried as he gushed over President Joe Biden’s nominee, while CEOs for the major airlines told the President they have had enough of the mask mandates. Howard Stern is blaming Republicans for ending the mask mandates, and NBC News airbrushed Lia Thomas to make him look more like a girl. According to the Washington Post, Republicans have treated Judge KBJ worse than Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh, while Boston is absolutely shocked to find more crime in schools after they ditched their police.

