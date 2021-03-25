Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 25, 2021
The Boys have been counting down the days till President Biden’s first press conference. Biden is blaming former President Trump for the border crisis, and Vice President Harris compares ICE to the KKK. A reporter asked a vaccinated Senator Ted Cruz to put on a mask, and the CDC director addressed the reopening of schools. Megan Rapinoe feels she has been “devalued,” and the mayor of Charlottesville has lost her mind. Oregon students sue the school over tuition and fees during the pandemic, while the university claims it did nothing wrong. Sesame Street has Elmo asking why a Black person’s skin is brown, and Oakland, California is giving out money to everyone, except White people. “Controversial” material is being scrubbed from the WWE network, while a mother goes to her daughter’s school wearing a boxing glove, and fights a kid.