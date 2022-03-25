Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 25, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Mar 25, 2022 @ 2:24pm
M&R will be glad when Van Camp returns on Monday, and President Joe Biden can’t wait to return home from his European trip. President Biden got frustrated when asked about the effectiveness of sanctions as a deterrent, despite numerous administration officials specifically claiming sanctions were meant to deter President Putin from invading Ukraine. Intelligent people everywhere are still dumbfounded by Judge KBJ’s inability to define “woman”, and we’re watching numerous media outlets getting banned from Twitter for their tweets of truth. President Biden was speaking about his inspiration for changing his mind to run for President, as he repeated the lie about President Donald Trump’s comments on the Charlottesville protesters. We’re finding out more about the truth around the story of Hunter Biden’s lost laptop, and we’re learning Hunter could be facing charges of tax evasion, and money laundering. Since Van Camp was born in the 80’s, and is taking a day off today, Jamie and Scott celebrate with The Friday Five – Best 70’s Albums.
