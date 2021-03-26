Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 26, 2021
MVC&R give their thoughts on President Biden’s first press conference, while former President Obama’s former doctor slammed Biden’s performance. Fox News host Chris Wallace hits Biden on his performance, pointing out a photo that appears to show Biden’s pre-selected reporters. A Southwest Airlines pilot goes on a rant about liberals in San Francisco, meanwhile in Seattle, the homeless problem is not going away. Dominion takes it up a notch, and sues Fox News with a $1.6 billion defamation claim. It seems the state of Texas is owed an apology, and Arkansas bans transgender athletes from women’s sports. A personal trainer who is afraid to sweat wins a disability claim, and the ship blocking the Suez Canal is costing nearly half a billion dollars an hour. “Nobody” covers cinema news better than Rotten Tomatoes’ Ryan Fujitani, and a Friday Five honoring Eye Donor Month — Eye Songs Edition.