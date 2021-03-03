Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 3, 2021
The Boys are not freaking out about the reopening of Texas, but the media and liberals sure are. Gavin Newsom slams the decision to reopen Texas, and asylum-seekers test positive for COVID after being released into the U.S. by Border Patrol. The CDC has some advice in regards to the reopening of schools, and parents voice their opinions on the matter. Others feel the country will not be reopened until this time next year, and FAIR Health released a study on the impact of COVID-19 on pediatric mental health. Elon Musk says he is creating a new city in Texas, and he has already chosen a name. Michigan National Guard members complain of undercooked and contaminated meals while in Washington D.C., while the average woman is doing twice as much stuff around the house, than they were a year ago. Bill Burr defends his “Mandalorian” co-star Gina Carano, and bashes cancel culture. We are 41 days into Joe Biden’s presidency, and he has yet to hold a press conference.