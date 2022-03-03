      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 3, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Mar 3, 2022 @ 2:22pm
MVR
MVC&R are enjoying the circus of the stalled Russian convoy in Ukraine, and Governor Ron DeSantis told high schoolers to stop with the “ridiculous COVID theater” of mask wearing. President Joe Biden has a perplexing excuse for why housing is so expensive, and “Dr.” Jill Biden actually believes things are so much better now. The President claims we are going to lower the deficit by trillions of dollars, and the controversial trans swimmer says, “I am not a man.” Portland schools adopt a new climate policy, and the Energy Secretary says the “energy transition” is to blame for high gas prices. Border Agents react harshly to President Biden’s SOTU immigration claims, and Melinda Gates says she divorced Bill because she couldn’t trust what they had.

