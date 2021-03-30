Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 30, 2021
MVC&R have been suspicious of the lab leak theory with the coronavirus, and now the World Health Organization chief thinks they should look into it a little more. President Joe Biden wants governors to reinstate their mask mandates, and the Education Secretary says it’s too soon to tell kids to go back to school this fall. An Asian woman in midtown New York City is attacked verbally and physically, and the DA in San Francisco shrugs off the death of a man murdered by a criminal he let out. Joe Scarborough thinks if you are opposed to the vaccine passport, then you must hate Jesus. Vice President Harris laughs about school closures, and Guatemala declares a state of emergency over the migrant crisis. The Academy is backing off its demand that nominees appear in person, and a study finds ordering too much delivery might kill you.