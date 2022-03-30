Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 30, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Mar 30, 2022 @ 2:18pm
The Boys are a bit skeptical when it comes to the COVID boosters being approved, again, but the White House wants more money for COVID vaccines, while ramping up vaccines for illegal immigrants. Governor Ron DeSantis absolutely leveled Disney over their support of the anti-grooming bill in Florida, and O.J. Simpson finally weighs in on the kerfuffle between Will Smith and Chris Rock at The Oscars. Dr. Anthony Fauci is not sure if we’ll ever know whether or not the lockdowns were worth it, and the Federal Trade Commission is suing Turbo Tax for their “free free free free” claims. Former President Donald Trump suggests President Putin should explain what Hunter Biden was up to, and Stephen Colbert suggests Fox News’ Peter Doocy should be slapped for asking President Biden about chemical weapons.
