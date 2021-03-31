Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 31, 2021
The Boys have not bitten anyone, that we know of, but Major Biden was involved in another biting incident at the White House. The Bidens wouldn’t have to worry about those kinds of things at Mumbling Meadows. Pfizer says its vaccine is 100% effective in kids between the ages of 12-16, while there’s a new term for people who brag about getting vaccinated. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t want you to use the word “surge” to describe the surge at the border, and a Vanderbilt professor says Republicans would deny water from Jesus dying on the cross. A border patrol agent shares what these “loving policies” are actually doing to kids. A CNN article claims it is “impossible” to assign sex at birth, and the Today Show has the latest in Fear Porn. The NFL officially will be playing a 17-game regular-season, but 31% of us wouldn’t feel safe going to a sports event, even if everyone is vaccinated. Two-thirds of Americans say cancel culture is a threat to freedom, and 42% of people plan to throw the “biggest party of their lives” when the pandemic is officially over.