Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 4, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Mar 4, 2022 @ 2:22pm
The Boys have not seized any nuclear power plants, although tempted often, but Russia has taken control of Europe’s largest power plant, which is located in Ukraine. The Labor Secretary wants increasing oil production off the table, and the International Cat Federation has banned Russian owners. President Vladimir Putin claims he and his attackers “have no ill intentions”, and Lindsey Graham is hoping someone in Russia will assassinate Putin. Vice President Kamala Harris is slammed for her focus on the Equality Act amid the Russian invasion, but she will next be heading to Warsaw to display solidarity for Ukraine. Bill Barr believes former President Trump and his lawyers deserve some blame for January 6th, and A.I. can now read people’s social media posts to determine if they are crazy. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot shines light on her obsession with her latest fallacy, and The Friday Five honors Women’s History Month – Best Woman/Women Songs.
