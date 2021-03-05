Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 5, 2021
The Boys knew that New York governor Andrew Cuomo was covering up nursing home deaths due to COVID-19, but it turns out he was covering up the numbers earlier than originally thought. The nightmare that is the COVID bill, which has very little to do with COVID relief, and the mayor of Detroit declines the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki clarifies the “neanderthal” comment by President Biden, and Stanford opens a new research center which is linked to the Chinese Communist Party. Gavin Newsom attempts to dunk on Texas and Governor Abbott, while Nancy Pelosi rambles about how her grandkids love President Biden. Dr. Anthony Fauci is not a fan of Governor Abbott’s reopening of Texas, and apparently we’re not tracking the number of teachers getting vaccinated. Ryan Fujitani discusses a couple new releases for the weekend, and The Friday Five — Best Songs Edition.