Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 7, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Mar 7, 2022 @ 2:16pm
MVC&R watched the relentless assault on Ukraine by Russia over the weekend, but Secretary Antony Blinken is claiming we are united with our NATO allies. A far left democrat believes skyrocketing gas prices will not be solved by producing more oil, and the CDC director is claiming they didn’t have enough caution. Utah’s republican governor vows to veto a bill protecting women’s sports, and feminism should support helping troubled men, according to National Review. Chuck Todd is actually comparing “voting rights” to the situation in Ukraine, and a father facing jail time for going maskless to his son’s games wins in court. A democrat draws similarities between the struggle in Ukraine, and fighting for President Biden’s agenda, while Alec Baldwin says opioids have killed more people than he has.
