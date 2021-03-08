      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 8, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Mar 8, 2021 @ 2:30pm
MVC&R are glad the CDC finally released guidelines for what vaccinated people can do, while Dr. Anthony Fauci says our current plateau is “unacceptable.” Meghan Markle tells Oprah Winfrey that she didn’t want to live, and the COVID stimulus bill is just a massive handout to unions. Governor Andrew Cuomo refuses to resign, saying he will have to be impeached. Property is vandalized and police officers are assaulted, after a massive college party erupts into violence. The Los Angeles teachers union has voted to keep schools closed, and the woke crowd went after Michael Moore when he said Texans should not receive vaccines. One-third of remote workers say they would quit on the spot, if they were told they needed to go into work. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, marries a Seattle school teacher. In addition, sporting events will do away with the Kiss Cam, in lieu of the Hand Sanitizer Cam.

Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas