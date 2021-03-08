Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 8, 2021
MVC&R are glad the CDC finally released guidelines for what vaccinated people can do, while Dr. Anthony Fauci says our current plateau is “unacceptable.” Meghan Markle tells Oprah Winfrey that she didn’t want to live, and the COVID stimulus bill is just a massive handout to unions. Governor Andrew Cuomo refuses to resign, saying he will have to be impeached. Property is vandalized and police officers are assaulted, after a massive college party erupts into violence. The Los Angeles teachers union has voted to keep schools closed, and the woke crowd went after Michael Moore when he said Texans should not receive vaccines. One-third of remote workers say they would quit on the spot, if they were told they needed to go into work. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, marries a Seattle school teacher. In addition, sporting events will do away with the Kiss Cam, in lieu of the Hand Sanitizer Cam.