Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 8, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Mar 8, 2022 @ 2:28pm
The Boys would love it if President Joe Biden was able to lower the costs, and the President says he is “using every tool” to do just that. The President also claims he is not hampering oil drilling in the United States, and the Ukrainian ambassador recommends Russia delegates seek mental help. A proud “Squad” member and “defund the police” advocate spent taxpayer dollars on private security, and the mayor of New York City believes toddlers understand they must wear masks. Senator Jeff Merkley wants to declare a climate emergency right away, and a guy made $75K in a year by suing telemarketers. The Florida surgeon general recommends against healthy children getting the COVID vaccine, and working outside your normal schedule can make you hate your job.
Popular Posts
Kroger enters San Antonio grocery market with delivery service
Big Red soon to be on tap at San Antonio McDonald's
Hays CISD elementary school teacher arrested for indecency with child
Misconduct investigation prompts two Live Oak police officers to resign
Teens suspected in Shavano Park car break-ins
Recent Posts
Repairs may take days in Seguin natural gas outage
4 hours ago
San Antonio man gets prison time for stealing mail, bank fraud
4 hours ago
20 years in prison for San Antonio man child porn charges
5 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On