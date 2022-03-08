      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 8, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Mar 8, 2022 @ 2:28pm
mvr
The Boys would love it if President Joe Biden was able to lower the costs, and the President says he is “using every tool” to do just that. The President also claims he is not hampering oil drilling in the United States, and the Ukrainian ambassador recommends Russia delegates seek mental help. A proud “Squad” member and “defund the police” advocate spent taxpayer dollars on private security, and the mayor of New York City believes toddlers understand they must wear masks. Senator Jeff Merkley wants to declare a climate emergency right away, and a guy made $75K in a year by suing telemarketers. The Florida surgeon general recommends against healthy children getting the COVID vaccine, and working outside your normal schedule can make you hate your job.

