Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 9, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Mar 9, 2022 @ 2:28pm
MVC&R would love it if someone in charge would do something about the outrageous gas prices, but President Joe Biden says he, “Can’t do much about gas prices.” The director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now saying COVID is seasonal, and the “Vagina Museum” celebrates International Women’s Day by honoring biological men. Vice President Kamala Harris is now going to Poland, and Secretary Pete Buttigieg wants you to buy an electric car so you can save on gas money. The president of GLAAD says the gender identity curriculum does not exist, however, banning the nonexistent curriculum would be harmful to children. Socialist Representative Rashida Tlaib wants you to believe the surging inflation going on is not inflation, and an MSNBC anchor admits it is “insane” that the United States is not energy independent.
Popular Posts
Kroger enters San Antonio grocery market with delivery service
Big Red soon to be on tap at San Antonio McDonald's
Misconduct investigation prompts two Live Oak police officers to resign
Fatal crash on San Antonio's Southwest Side shuts down highway
San Antonio International Airport, TSA expecting increased volume for spring break travelers
Recent Posts
Seguin, McQueeny natural gas outage expected to be fixed by Friday
1 hour ago
The Drug Policies Of Democrats Are A Hard Pill To Swollow
2 hours ago
Dave’s Hot Chicken lands in San Antonio with plans for 8 restaurants
2 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On