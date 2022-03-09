      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | March 9, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Mar 9, 2022 @ 2:28pm
MVC&R would love it if someone in charge would do something about the outrageous gas prices, but President Joe Biden says he, “Can’t do much about gas prices.” The director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now saying COVID is seasonal, and the “Vagina Museum” celebrates International Women’s Day by honoring biological men. Vice President Kamala Harris is now going to Poland, and Secretary Pete Buttigieg wants you to buy an electric car so you can save on gas money. The president of GLAAD says the gender identity curriculum does not exist, however, banning the nonexistent curriculum would be harmful to children. Socialist Representative Rashida Tlaib wants you to believe the surging inflation going on is not inflation, and an MSNBC anchor admits it is “insane” that the United States is not energy independent.

