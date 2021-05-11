Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 11, 2021
MVC&R will be returning every single Golden Globe they have received, just as Tom Cruise did, along with NBC canceling the annual awards. The White House tells the Colonial Pipeline that they are on their own, and a national teachers union president says they can be back in class, because of President Biden. China enlists an army of social media bots in order to influence the media, and progressives are upset because Tim Tebow could possibly be signed, but not Colin Kaepernick. A distracted nurse gives a woman 6 doses of COVID vaccine in a single shot, while Amazon and Google are developing smart speakers that won’t wait for you to ask for something. AOC berated, and screamed at a CBP Agent during a 2019 border facility trip, and Bill Gates was throwing naked pool parties, and womanizing.