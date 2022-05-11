      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 11, 2022

Chris Glasgow
May 11, 2022 @ 2:21pm
mvr
The Boys sometimes have some trouble understanding President Joe Biden, but the President thinks Americans lack understanding as to why his administration is not to blame for inflation. Senator Tim Scott shuts down a Biden official with a stunning rebuke, after she suggested black women need abortions to succeed. James Cromwell, the farmer from “Babe”, glued his hand to a Starbucks counter, because he believes it will help in the fight to save the planet. A vaccine expert speaks out a year later to claim “a moratorium on mRNA ‘vaccines’ is needed,” and a man died of a heart attack while burying his girlfriend he murdered. A pro-choice group is targeting 6 GOP-appointed judges’ homes for their “Walk by Wednesday” protests, and customers were harassed by anti-police protesters during a San Francisco ice cream shop’s police event.

