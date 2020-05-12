Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 12, 2020
The Boys monitor the task force testimony. Exactly who is testifying, and who is grandstanding? Trump bails on a press conference, denying the press their racism narrative. Joe Biden stammers through an explanation, while trying to make a point about Michael Flynn. The feds arrest a professor for hiding funding from communist China, while another professor pleads guilty on a similar charge. Also, Andrew Cuomo calls it the “European Virus,” and Fauci vs. Paul.