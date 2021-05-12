Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 12, 2021
The Boys have known how useful pipelines are, and now a Biden administration official admits pipelines are the best way to go. CNN avoids Israel/Hamas conflict during primetime, opting instead to spend over ninety minutes on Liz Cheney. The owner of Medina Spirit announces an illegal substance was found in an ointment used, and the horse has been cleared to run in the Preakness Stakes. Stacy Abrams doesn’t want to focus on “masculine” jobs, and a 77-year-old Florida Dunkin’ customer was fatally punched by an employee. Rep. Rashida Tlaib speaks at a fringe rally, with activists calling for the elimination of Israel. San Francisco is reopening high schools, for about three days, and the governor of Minnesota proposes vaccines, so people will be able to vote for the opposition. States are calling on Facebook to halt plans for an Instagram For Kids, and one hundred Republicans sign a letter pledging to start a third party. Chicago is deploying an army of feral cats to kill rats, and Apple is once again caught using slave labor.