Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 13, 2022
Chris Glasgow
May 13, 2022 @ 2:12pm
The Boys are not hoarding baby formula, that we know of, but outgoing Press Secretary Jen Psaki says hoarding is to blame for the shortage. The White House is claiming there were no COVID vaccines before President Biden took office, and Elon Musk puts the Twitter takeover on hold amid fake account questions. The FBI did track parents who opposed COVID policies, according to Republicans, and Jen Psaki says the crack pipe stimulus is a conspiracy. Joe Rogan blasted people who have a problem with the “groomer” term, and Adele bought Sylvester Stallone’s house, which came with a “Rocky” statue by the pool. Planned Parenthood explains that the word “choice” ignores the lived realities of black people, and the FDA approved “cookie-flavored” underwear to prevent STIs during oral sex. This week has been full of discussion regarding life, and its beginnings, so The Friday Five highlights the issue – Best Life Songs.
