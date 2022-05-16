      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 16, 2022

Chris Glasgow
May 16, 2022 @ 2:30pm
MVR
MVC&R have what is known about the Buffalo shooting, and the shooter, as the media wastes no time in blaming Tucker Carlson for the whole thing. President Joe Biden believes telepathy would have helped with the baby formula shortage, and Dr. Anthony Fauci says he would not work under a second Trump administration. A fentanyl awareness group is asking the Biden administration to track overdose deaths the same way they did COVID deaths, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi believes free speech should be balanced. In the wake of the Roe decision leak, Yale law students are calling for the ostracizing of conservative classmates, as well as tossing out the Constitution, and a priest called out NPR’s abortion coverage for leaving out pro-life voices. The Cincinnati Reds threw a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates, yet still lost the game, and the most male- and female-dominated careers today.

