Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 17, 2021
MVC&R have been ready to take their masks, but the CDC is not giving permission to do that, even though the director said we could do just that. According to Rochelle Walensky, the science has evolved in the last two weeks, and governors are caught flat-footed by President Biden’s mask reversal. The Associated Press claims they did not know they were working alongside Hamas, but records show that not to be true. Regardless of their “Neanderthal thinking,” Texas reported zero COVID deaths for the first time since March of 2020. Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams demolishes the CDC, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw takes on sleepy-eyes Chuck Todd. Schools in the United States are staying closed because of COVID, but schools in Afghanistan are staying open despite bombings. A woman wakes up to blood raining down from her ceiling, and pre-rusted brand-new cars may be a thing now. Bald Eagles are making a comeback, and they’re eating pets.