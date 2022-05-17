      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 17, 2022

Chris Glasgow
May 17, 2022 @ 2:21pm
mvr
The Boys don’t exactly understand the rationale, but new White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says we need to raise taxes for climate change. Senator Chuck Schumer is blaming Tucker Carlson for the Buffalo shooting, while the Senate advanced the massive $40 billion Ukraine spending package. Elon Musk ripped President Joe Biden, saying the, “Real President is whoever controls the teleprompter.” The Women’s March is calling for a rage-filled summer, while President Biden is spending $5 billion on bike lanes. A federal court halted Biden’s mandates forcing religious employers to pay for trans surgeries, and Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law making it illegal to protest outside someone’s home.

