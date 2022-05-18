      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 18, 2022

Chris Glasgow
May 18, 2022 @ 2:34pm
MVR
MVC&R are trying very hard to contain their laughter, but President Joe Biden’s “Disinformation Board” is gone, for now, and the FBI debunked a key part of the Trump/Russia conspiracy. It’s no secret democrats use illegal immigration to get more power, and it’s no surprise there is a montage of their confirmation. Hillary Clinton was handed yet another embarrassing defeat, after Netflix decided to pass on the “Rodham” project after two years in development. It seems Dr. Oz is not going to just Waltz into the Senate, and Cori Bush’s primary opponent dropped a hilarious ad. The head of the NIH admitted that trans children are being used as science experiments, while Californians are moving to Portugal in droves, but the Portuguese are not happy about it.

