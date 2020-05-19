Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 19, 2020
MVC&R react hysterically to the media’s hysterical reaction, to President Trump’s declaration that he is taking hydroxychloroquine. Nancy Pelosi is not a fan of the idea, and she has a passive aggressive expression of concern via fat shaming. Trump sends a nasty letter to the World Health Organization, while Attorney General Barr says charges against Obama and Biden are unlikely. The 5 most common excuses for getting out of doing stuff. In addition, a poll confirms what we all knew; Michael Jordan is the G.O.A.T.