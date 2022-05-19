      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 19, 2022

Chris Glasgow
May 19, 2022 @ 2:18pm
mvr
The Boys have been watching gas prices continue to set new record highs, and the White House Press Secretary had a total meltdown discussing them. The Dow dropped 1,100 points for the biggest decline since 2020, and President Joe Biden has a bit of trouble with acronyms. Dr. Jennifer Ashton says more boosting may not necessarily be the answer, while Americans would rather talk about the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial. President Biden invokes the Defense Production Act, in an effort to address the baby formula shortage crisis. The Disinformation Board is being shut down due to disinformation, and Donald Trump tells Dr. Oz to go ahead and declare victory. George W. Bush had a Freudian slip when talking about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Elon Musk says he will be voting republican for the first time, because of democrats.

