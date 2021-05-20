Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 20, 2021
The Boys are proud to announce business is surging at restaurants. Chicago can’t even go about eliminating rats in the proper way, and there is no comparison between former President Reagan’s, and President Biden’s Coast Guard commencement speeches. A former U.S. official claims the United States “is in possession of exotic material” from UFOs, and network news took advantage of the distraction provided by Rep. Liz Cheney. Oregon finally lifts mask requirements for outdoor sports, and five rural Oregon counties vote to consider joining Idaho, in order to escape the blue-state rule. Progressives are telling President Biden to stop being mean to China, and apparently Caitlyn Jenner is transphobic. A Los Angeles Times “business reporter” is claiming the lockdowns did not hurt the economy, and Palestinian terrorists launch rockets at Israel, and end up hitting Gaza. Goodwill is politely asking that you stop donating garbage, and Black Lives Matter cleans up 600 pounds of trash in downtown Portland.