Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 20, 2022
Chris Glasgow
May 20, 2022 @ 2:22pm
MVC&R are not economists, and a Biden administration official talking about domestic oil production also is not an economist. President Biden jumped aboard the struggle bus when talking about NATO, and the latest “Man-on-the-Street” from Essential Fleccas should terrify you. An MSNBC host suggests letting citizens take guns away from people, and police in Texas are investigating a senior prank at a high school. Elon Musk is now facing a “me too” accusation, and NPR has set up a “snitch hotline” for people who don’t wear masks. Charles Barkley had some colorful language for a heckler, and a fake Costco tweet about hotdogs may have tanked their stock price. This Sunday is National Buy a Musical Instrument Day, so the Friday Five celebrates – Best Songs with Musical Instruments in the Title.
