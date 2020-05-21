Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 21, 2020
MVC&R take note of the 38.6 million people currently out of work, due to the coronavirus shutdown. More than 600 doctors sign a letter to President Trump, raising the alarm of the shutdown continuing. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis demolishes the “media narrative”, and Lori Loughlin is going to prison. The Michigan Attorney General is threatening to punish, any company letting Trump get away with not wearing a mask. Virginia Beach is deploying “beach ambassadors”, the White House Press Secretary calmly destroys Chris Cuomo.