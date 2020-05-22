Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 22, 2020
The Boys have great news on the vaccine front, and in regards to “herd immunity.” President Trump is no longer welcome in Michigan, according to the state’s attorney general, drawing criticism from Trump. Joe Biden joined Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club, and made some distinctions regarding race, according to support for him. Mitch McConnell suggests Democrats are unable to talk about wasting time, after the failed impeachment attempt of President Trump.A Fox New meteorologist blasts Cuomo for “jokey interview”, after her in-laws died in a New York nursing home. It wouldn’t be Friday, without The Friday Five — Sun Songs Edition.