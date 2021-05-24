Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 24, 2021
The Boys are not convinced COVID-19 came about naturally, and Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s not convinced either. After being charged with a hate crime and released, a New York man vows to “do it again.” Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer is busted violating COVID protocols, once again, and fans carry the deplatformed Morgan Wallen to three Billboard Music Awards. Is New York actually going to require toddlers to mask up, and did 60 Minutes really do a piece on detransitioners? Nearly a third of California restaurants are closed forever, and San Francisco basically legalized shoplifting. President Joe Biden bailed on a news conference when asked about UFOs, and Belarus forces a plane down in order to arrest a blogger. A former NBA star unloads on ‘fake woke’ democrats, and a high school track star talks about how ‘devastating’ it is to run against trans athletes. A Florida high school photoshops girls’ photos to make them look ‘more modest,’ and a bullet train driver left the controls due to a bathroom emergency.