Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 25, 2021
MVC&R don’t think we need to be waiting on the World Health Organization to determine what happened, but we’re still waiting for President Joe Biden to come to that same conclusion. On the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, gunfire breaks out at his memorial in Minneapolis. Baseball player Elvis Lebron attacks an umpire with a bat, a self-described “big b–ch” WNBA player is triggered by a coach’s weight comment. Many cities are backtracking on police cuts after explosions of crime, and a New York Times writer says the anti-Semitism is bad because it helps Trump. Chris Cuomo says the coronavirus lab leak theory wasn’t believable because it came from Trump, and a Chinese gulag survivor reveals torture, rape, and plans for invasion. A progressive neighborhood freaks out over a homeless camp, and we’re less likely to see a doctor if the reason makes us feel old.