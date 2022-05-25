Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 25, 2022
Chris Glasgow
May 25, 2022 @ 2:26pm
The Boys are quite aware, but President Joe Biden may have just realized, deer do not wear Kevlar vests. President Biden never really has much use for the facts, but the boys have what is known about the shooter in Uvalde, Texas. The infant formula shortage was made worse by a “mailroom issue” at the FDA, and a zoo worker got his finger bitten off after teasing a lion. The Dutch Prime Minister wants the people to accept poverty, and Steven Tyler is back in rehab after a relapse. Vice President’s Kamala Harris’ niece proves stupidity runs in the family, and the National Teachers’ Guide advises against use of gender-specific language. Joy Reid claims Mexico is safer than the United States, while there are 50K migrants waiting at the border.
